Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to announce $32.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.51 million to $33.30 million. Capstar Financial reported sales of $34.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full-year sales of $129.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $127.75 million to $131.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $130.17 million, with estimates ranging from $125.32 million to $136.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 12.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSTR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capstar Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Capstar Financial stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average is $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Capstar Financial has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is 16.90%.

In related news, Director Sam B. Devane purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $50,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 247,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,676.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 19,640 shares of company stock valued at $414,093. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the first quarter valued at $6,206,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,380,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after buying an additional 110,447 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 66.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 95,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,879,000 after acquiring an additional 62,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 19.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 54,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

