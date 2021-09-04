Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) dropped 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.34 and last traded at C$3.38. Approximately 365,592 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,022,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.42.

CJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.81. The stock has a market cap of C$508.01 million and a PE ratio of 4.31.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$99.11 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,615,692 shares in the company, valued at C$7,585,506.80. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $182,700.

About Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

