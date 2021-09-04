Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives $29.77 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.77.

CCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.96. 44,236,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,974,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. Analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 48.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,456,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 36.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,653,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,820 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 26.3% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 7.2% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 72,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 16,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.