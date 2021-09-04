Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Mark W. Jenkins Sells 1,922 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 1,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.15, for a total transaction of $628,782.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mark W. Jenkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.97, for a total value of $3,029,700.00.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $328.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $333.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.90 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $158.25 and a 52 week high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, August 8th. lifted their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Carvana by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 7.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth $73,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 63.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $2,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

