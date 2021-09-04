Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAVA shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVA. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 896.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 26.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAVA traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.20. 27,782,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,558,636. Cassava Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.67 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.56.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). On average, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.