Catex Token (CATT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.58 Million

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One Catex Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Catex Token has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $6,722.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Catex Token has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00061026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00015100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00125532 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00179479 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.98 or 0.00803291 BTC.

Catex Token Coin Profile

Catex Token (CATT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Buying and Selling Catex Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

