Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CATY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CATY traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.79. 367,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,518. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average of $40.27. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.