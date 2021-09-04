CBDAO Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $61,791.00 (BREE)

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 4th. CBDAO has a total market capitalization of $83,561.74 and $61,791.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CBDAO has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CBDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0783 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CBDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00061035 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00015102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00125277 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00180467 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.62 or 0.00803143 BTC.

CBDAO Coin Profile

BREE is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. CBDAO’s official website is coinbreeder.com . CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

Buying and Selling CBDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CBDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CBDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CBDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.