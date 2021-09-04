C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) Shares Up 13.5%

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) shares shot up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 310 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Get C&C Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.5199 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 4.73%.

About C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY)

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.