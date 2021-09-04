CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.15 Million

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 4th. One CEEK VR coin can now be bought for about $0.0303 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $22.17 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 409.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00059505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00015630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.57 or 0.00119783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.77 or 0.00797833 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00047338 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 732,545,460 coins. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Coin Trading

