Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Holdings Lowered by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,039 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,173 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Centene by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,721,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,669,000 after acquiring an additional 250,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Centene by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,094,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,421,000 after acquiring an additional 719,038 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC opened at $64.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. Bank of America increased their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.42.

In other news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,366 shares of company stock worth $4,785,170 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

