Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Up 7.3%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) shot up 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $5.41. 94,137 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,583,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDEV. Cowen upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. MKM Partners upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.72.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,627,060.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,347 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,036 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 36,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.