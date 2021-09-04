Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Up 7.3%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) shot up 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $5.41. 94,137 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,583,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.
Several research firms have weighed in on CDEV. Cowen upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. MKM Partners upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.72.
The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06.
In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,627,060.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,347 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,036 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 36,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
