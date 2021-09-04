Center For Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 5.6% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average of $53.49. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $54.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

