Center For Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,172 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,410,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,072,000 after acquiring an additional 116,987 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 104.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 11.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 25.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 104.2% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.63.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $628,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,597 shares of company stock worth $1,711,187 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $59.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.51 and its 200-day moving average is $62.97. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

