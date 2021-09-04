Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Trading Up 0.4%

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) was up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.39. Approximately 245,545 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 370,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CWBHF shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Charlotte’s Web from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Charlotte’s Web from $3.80 to $3.45 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95.

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc engages in the production and distribution of hemp-based, cannabinoid wellness products. It offers human ingestible products such as tinctures, capsules, and gummies, topicals, and pet products. It also markets powdered supplements, beverage, food, beauty, sport, professional and over-the-counter wellness.

