Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,439 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,080,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,843,000 after acquiring an additional 165,771 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,923 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,303,000 after purchasing an additional 229,018 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,044,001 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,179,000 after purchasing an additional 70,989 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 287,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,704,000 after purchasing an additional 48,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 234,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,892,000 after purchasing an additional 30,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $89.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.94, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $91.25.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

