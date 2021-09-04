Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Cfra

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price decreased by Cfra from $87.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHWY. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.76.

Shares of CHWY opened at $76.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,837.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,798,316.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,748,579.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,037,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,164,993.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,264 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 1,276.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 945.2% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

