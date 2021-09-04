Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $87.43, but opened at $78.90. Chewy shares last traded at $79.84, with a volume of 206,145 shares traded.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.76.
In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $5,829,782.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,016,794.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,264. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3,837.50, a PEG ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.08.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)
Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.
Featured Article: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.