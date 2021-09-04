Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $87.43, but opened at $78.90. Chewy shares last traded at $79.84, with a volume of 206,145 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.76.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $5,829,782.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,016,794.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,264. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its position in Chewy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Chewy by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3,837.50, a PEG ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

