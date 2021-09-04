ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Down to $43.47

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.47, but opened at $41.91. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $41.83, with a volume of 55 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.74.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.5679 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMOS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 250,068.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 40,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

