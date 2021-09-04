ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Down to $43.47

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.47, but opened at $41.91. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $41.83, with a volume of 55 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.74.
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.5679 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMOS)
ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.
