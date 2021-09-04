Christopher J. Twomey Sells 8,696 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 8,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher J. Twomey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Christopher J. Twomey sold 8,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $840,000.00.

TNDM stock opened at $114.28 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,286.26 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.44.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TNDM. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

