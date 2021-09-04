Christopher J. Twomey Sells 8,696 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 8,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Christopher J. Twomey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 29th, Christopher J. Twomey sold 8,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $840,000.00.
TNDM stock opened at $114.28 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,286.26 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.44.
Several brokerages have issued reports on TNDM. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.56.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.