CIBC Boosts Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target to C$7.00

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

AAVVF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.34.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Advantage Energy stock opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $929.70 million, a PE ratio of 121.80 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $5.02.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.79 million during the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 3.04%.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.