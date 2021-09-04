Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $450.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will report $450.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $450.00 million and the highest is $451.98 million. Cirrus Logic posted sales of $347.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.41.

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $39,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,155.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $3,262,181.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,253.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,606 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,923. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 7.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 487.0% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 24.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after buying an additional 15,511 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

CRUS traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.62. 236,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,684. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.86. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $55.84 and a 1 year high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

