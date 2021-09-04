Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.380-$3.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.31 billion-$53.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.91 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.790-$0.810 EPS.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.42. 9,735,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,092,324. The company has a market cap of $250.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.61.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.80.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

