Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

NASDAQ CTXR opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $306.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.53. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). As a group, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $60,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $152,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $136,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 82.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. 17.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives and cancer care. It is currently advancing three proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; CITI-002, which provides anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and CITI-101, which is a bio-absorbable film impregnated with minocycline and rifampin for reducing acute inflammation and microbial colonization of breast tissue expanders used in breast reconstruction surgeries following mastectomies.

