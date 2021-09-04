Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Position Decreased by rhino investment partners Inc

rhino investment partners Inc lessened its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,397 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60,700 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group makes up approximately 5.0% of rhino investment partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $8,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,706,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,711,847. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.76. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day moving average is $45.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

