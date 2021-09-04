Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,297 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 94,362 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 45,662 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,850 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $117,839,000 after purchasing an additional 246,300 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 75,800 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 45,298 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 31,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTXS. TheStreet lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.63.

In other news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $109,535.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,204,483.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,175 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $117,829.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,593 shares of company stock worth $2,642,890. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $102.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.11. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $94.66 and a one year high of $146.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.74.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. Research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

