Civitas (CIV) Price Down 32.4% This Week

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $94,658.03 and approximately $307.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Civitas has traded 32.4% lower against the US dollar. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00017803 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001314 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000113 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000719 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,235,498 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

