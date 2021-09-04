Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CCO has been the topic of several other research reports. boosted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.68.

Shares of CCO stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.32. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.63.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $57,284.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 201,029 shares in the company, valued at $500,562.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

