Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 18.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 99,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 15,552 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 41,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $93.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.