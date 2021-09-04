Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $569,000 Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 25.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,850 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in GrafTech International in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 53.6% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the second quarter worth about $165,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the second quarter worth about $1,250,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

EAF stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.05. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 142.79% and a net margin of 27.48%. On average, analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

