Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $702,000 Stock Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTEN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Shares of PTEN opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.17. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $11.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -3.69%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

