Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $988,000 Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,255,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Altice USA by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Altice USA by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 75,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Altice USA by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 120,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 91,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $92,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $278,310 over the last three months. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.09. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATUS. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Altice USA from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.21.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.