Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $125.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.60.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.82, for a total value of $1,518,994.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,855 shares in the company, valued at $23,984,411.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $681,731.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,082.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,077 shares of company stock worth $12,106,814 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

