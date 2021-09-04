Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Toll Brothers by 274.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TOL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

TOL stock opened at $63.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.54. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.81 and a 12 month high of $68.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

