Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

CBGPY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Investec upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of CBGPY stock opened at $44.39 on Friday. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $53.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.40.

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

