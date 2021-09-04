Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.040-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$166 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.44 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.110 EPS.

NYSE:NET traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.44. 2,441,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,886,771. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of -289.86 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $131.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Cloudflare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research cut Cloudflare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.13.

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $4,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,296.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $1,209,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 957,789 shares of company stock valued at $103,324,955. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cloudflare stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 9.20% of Cloudflare worth $3,040,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

