CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the July 29th total of 3,400,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 907,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

CNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 36.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. CNO Financial Group has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 11.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

