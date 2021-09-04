Coastal Investment Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Coastal Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 25.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,943 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 46.2% of Coastal Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Coastal Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $906,528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,575,000 after purchasing an additional 58,323 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,656,091,000 after purchasing an additional 595,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.67 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

MSFT opened at $301.14 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $305.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

