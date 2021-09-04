Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCHGY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.14 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.07.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCHGY opened at $36.45 on Thursday. Coca-Cola HBC has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $39.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.16.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

