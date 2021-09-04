Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,730 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.69.

CTSH stock opened at $76.55 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $199,789.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,896 shares of company stock worth $414,605. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

