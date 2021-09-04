Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Has $671,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321,334 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,773,000 after buying an additional 6,954,095 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,122 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,988,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,645 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.43. 11,073,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,464,971. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.18.

