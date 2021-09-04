Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Sells 240 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 1.7% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.8% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 48,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.7% during the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

C traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,684,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,623,010. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

