Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Sells 305 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,431 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Intuit comprises approximately 2.5% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 9,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.56, for a total value of $5,255,998.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,112 shares of company stock valued at $34,124,588. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $3.46 on Friday, hitting $563.25. 762,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,498. The stock has a market cap of $153.91 billion, a PE ratio of 75.20, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $526.73 and a 200-day moving average of $455.05. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.37 and a fifty-two week high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.55.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.