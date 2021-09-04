Colliers Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Vonage (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Colliers Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 35.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VG. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

VG stock opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.20, a PEG ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.73. Vonage has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vonage will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at $126,616,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,824,838.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Vonage by 6.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 567,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after buying an additional 33,878 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the second quarter valued at about $2,164,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Vonage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 193,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

