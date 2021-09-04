Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.70.

CMC stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.95. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

