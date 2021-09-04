Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 185,400 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the July 29th total of 162,400 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Communications Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Communications Systems by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 839,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 28,597 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Communications Systems by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 502,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 202,080 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Communications Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Communications Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Communications Systems by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 322,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. 45.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JCS opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.08 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average of $6.55. Communications Systems has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $11.45.

Communications Systems Company Profile

Communications Systems, Inc engages in the provision of network infrastructure and services for global deployments of enterprise and industrial networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Software, Services and Support, and Other. Electronics and Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet (PoE) products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

