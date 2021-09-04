Comparing AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) & China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) and China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

AgroFresh Solutions has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Green Agriculture has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and China Green Agriculture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgroFresh Solutions -20.41% -6.92% -2.40% China Green Agriculture -57.09% -59.48% -43.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for AgroFresh Solutions and China Green Agriculture, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgroFresh Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50 China Green Agriculture 0 0 0 0 N/A

AgroFresh Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.59%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than China Green Agriculture.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.4% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of China Green Agriculture shares are held by institutional investors. 38.4% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of China Green Agriculture shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and China Green Agriculture’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgroFresh Solutions $157.64 million 0.73 -$53.71 million ($0.67) -3.31 China Green Agriculture $249.24 million 0.34 -$136.75 million N/A N/A

AgroFresh Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than China Green Agriculture.

Summary

AgroFresh Solutions beats China Green Agriculture on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers. The Tecnidex segment offers fungicides, disinfectants and coatings primarily focused on the citrus market. The company was founded on October 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

About China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture, Inc. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales Variable Interest Entities (VIEs). The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, specifically humic acid-based compound fertilizer. The Gufeng segment comprises of compound fertilizer, blended fertilizer, organic compound fertilizer, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizer. The Yuxing segment develops and produces agricultural products, such as top-grade fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings. The Sales VIEs segment comprises of Shaanxi Lishijie Agrochemical Co., Ltd., Songyuan Jinyangguang Sannong Service Co., Ltd., Weinan City Linwei District Wangtian Agricultural Materials Co., Ltd., Aksu Xindeguo Agricultural Materials Co., Ltd., Xinjiang Xinyulei Eco-agriculture Science and Technology Co., Ltd., Sunwu County Xiangrong Agricultural Materials Co., Ltd., and Anhui Fengnong Seed Co., Ltd. The company was founded by Tao Li on February 6, 1987 and is headquartered in

