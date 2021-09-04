Compass Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Compass Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 4.3% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $56,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Covey Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 516 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $9.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,874.79. The company had a trading volume of 992,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,510. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,667.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,384.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

