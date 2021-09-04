Conflux Network Trading Up 3.5% Over Last Week (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 4th. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Conflux Network has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,995.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,893.82 or 0.07788348 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $219.05 or 0.00438133 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $706.32 or 0.01412764 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.58 or 0.00139165 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $326.20 or 0.00652456 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.68 or 0.00615419 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $198.87 or 0.00397784 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005964 BTC.

About Conflux Network

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

