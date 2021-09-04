Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conifer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.05). Conifer posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $35.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.52 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 4.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of CNFR opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22. Conifer has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

